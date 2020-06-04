We all want this to be over. We are fatigued from quarantine, upset by injustice, and overwhelmed by this moment in our history, yet we are still concerned about COVID-19. Stay-at-home orders may be successfully curbing the virus, but that doesn’t make it feel any less oppressive. As doctors, we understand why some people have given up on following the rules and stopped wearing masks and social distancing. We are tired of having our freedoms shackled. Simple visits with family and friends seem like relics of the past. Even the loss of non-essential activities like haircuts, manicures, going out to movie theaters, restaurants, gyms, setting playdates for kids, has left us wondering, “Is this ever going to be over?”