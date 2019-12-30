Although the opioid crisis is nothing new for Philadelphia, in 2019 the discussion ramped up surrounding a proposed supervised injection site in Kensington, the neighborhood hit hardest by the epidemic. In October, U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh ruled that Philadelphia-based nonprofit Safehouse’s plan to open the site would not violate the federal Controlled Substances Act. The decision will allow for the nation’s first legally[SC2] sanctioned supervised injection site to be launched in response to the opioid epidemic. Advocates of supervised injection sites – where people in addiction can use their drugs under medical supervision, be revived if they overdose, and get referrals to treatment programs and other resources -- have argued that they will help reduce overdoses. Once it is in operation, Safehouse will be able to provide significant data on how the program actually works for Philadelphia.