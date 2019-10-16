California tried to crack down on sales in May, but shelved the legislation after it was watered down with exemptions, causing public health groups to withdraw their support. In June, San Francisco became the first city to ban non-Food and Drug Administration approved e-cigarette sales, but Juul, which is headquartered at Pier 70, is seeking to overturn the ordinance through a ballot measure that will go before voters next month. (If not overturned, the ban will go into effect next year.)