Mayor Kenney and health commissioner Thomas Farley introduced a proposal Wednesday to restrict the sale of e-cigarettes to minors, reflecting increased concern over the spike in vaping-related illnesses and deaths.
But unlike other cities that are focusing mainly on youth-friendly flavored products, Philadelphia’s proposal also would lean on retailers, forbidding them to let children and teens in the door if the retailer wants to sell the high-nicotine and flavored e-cigarettes that dominate the market.
The proposed bill would apply to the sale of all e-cigarette devices and pods that deliver more nicotine than the levels currently found in the European Union — 20 milligrams of nicotine per millimeter of liquid, compared to 59 milligrams in the U.S. — or use any added flavorings, including mint and menthol. The measure would affect small businesses and major retailers like 7-11 and Wawa, which both currently carry Juuls in Philadelphia.
The bill is co-sponsored by City Council members William K. Greenlee and Cindy Bass. It will be introduced to council Thursday. If passed it will go into effect immediately.
Stores that wish to allow children and teens in the door must limit their e-cigarette sales to devices and pods that have lower nicotine levels and no flavors.
City officials hope the measure will decrease the cases of vaping-related illnesses and deaths, which State Secretary of Health Rachel Levine referred to as a “public health emergency” earlier this month as Pennsylvania confirmed its first death related to vaping. So far, the state has 25 confirmed cases of vaping-related lung illnesses and another 25 probable cases. The Health Department is investigating 56 more.
As of Oct. 8, there are 1,299 cases of lung illness associated with vaping and 26 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Approximately 70% of the patients are male, and 80% of them are under age 35.
Philadelphia joins a handful of cities and states that are trying to regulate e-cigarette use by teens. But many of the initiatives have been blocked by judges or stalled by lobbying.
California tried to crack down on sales in May, but shelved the legislation after it was watered down with exemptions, causing public health groups to withdraw their support. In June, San Francisco became the first city to ban non-Food and Drug Administration approved e-cigarette sales, but Juul, which is headquartered at Pier 70, is seeking to overturn the ordinance through a ballot measure that will go before voters next month. (If not overturned, the ban will go into effect next year.)
More recently, New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat, proposed a ban on all vaping products last month, as Gov. Phil Murphy ordered a new electronic-cigarette task force to take a closer look at e-cigarette regulations. Michigan also introduced a ban on flavored e-cigarette sales, but a judge suspended it this week, saying that it forced adults to return to smoking more harmful products and hurt vaping businesses. Massachusetts also issued a four-month ban, which is currently being challenged in court. The Trump Administration has also said that they would increase regulations at a federal level.