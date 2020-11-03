I launched my Visible Voices podcast during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, as much of the world sheltered something urged me to launch. Launch now. Launch while the website may not be perfect or polished or pretty. Launch so you can share how the medical community is responding, how emergency departments are preparing, how PPE really is limited, how inspiring leaders are leading. Launch now to discuss structural racism, and how the virus is disproportionately affecting certain communities. Launch to use your voice and other voices to share the stories that are affecting us.