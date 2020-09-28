All of the cases I have described are my own patients. In the near future, I expect I will also be seeing patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a diagnosis we usually associate with soldiers who have been in combat. Symptoms of PTSD include stress, anxiety, depression, intrusive thoughts or memories of the event, nightmares or flashbacks. In a recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PTSD was found to be four times higher in children and teens who had been quarantined compared to those who were not. PTSD can happen in the first few weeks after an event, or even years after the trauma.