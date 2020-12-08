The digital experience can’t compare with watching the sun rise from a small boat. Still, we try hard to stay in touch, to support each other. Added to all we have shared for decades is now loss. Loss of physical closeness. Loss of freedoms. Loss of jobs, and even life. From our homes in San Francisco, Nashville, Atlanta, New Bedford and Philadelphia, we keep each other uplifted. We know we are all more fortunate than most, but we also know that we need each other to stay afloat.