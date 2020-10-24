Some people will want numbers, and Baruch Fischhoff, a psychologist who studies risk assessment at Carnegie Mellon University, believes most of us can understand them if they’re presented properly. He believes public health officials should be laying the groundwork for that communication now. He would begin by explaining how many people were in the trial and how long they were followed. months. Some percentage of participants had serious side effects. A company may say that a vaccine is 60% effective, but what does that mean? It could be that 30% of participants were totally protected and 30% had milder symptoms, while the vaccine had no effect on the rest. People should see those numbers, said Fischhoff, who, like Buttenheim, was on the Academies of Sciences vaccine committee.