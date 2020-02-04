At a recent national forum sponsored by the Greater Philadelphia Business Coalition on Health, which brings together 51 employers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, companies of varying sizes from across the country, including Cerner, Comcast/NBC/Universal, and Clemens Food Group, discussed how they are grappling with healthcare access challenges for their employees. They agreed that they must innovate, and one of these innovations is to bring healthcare to their employees. For example, to address primary care access for its 24/7 workforce in Langhorne, Pa., Woods Services, a population health management provider in the intellectual developmental disability sector, established an onsite medical center, which offers free primary healthcare to all its employees.