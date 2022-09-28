Autumn is the perfect season for falling in love with fitness. The cool, crisp air, warm sunshine, and captivating colors of leaves create an enticing environment for exercise enthusiasts. Alfresco fitness is associated with a bevy of health benefits like lower stress levels and better cognitive function. Exercising outdoors also saves you from commuting to the gym. This accessibility increases the likelihood you’ll actually complete your workout, and gives you back hours in your busy week.

Fall is a particularly good time to establish an exercise routine before winter holidays. By finding fun ways to enjoy exercise now, you’re far more likely to build momentum, remain motivated, and adhere to your healthy habits throughout the hectic holidays when winter weight gain feels inevitable.

If you’re looking for an easy, effective way to freshen up your fitness routine this fall, consider something as simple as testing out a different piece of exercise equipment. Unlike gym workouts that require massive machines or heavy weights, this outdoor workout uses only something that’s convenient, versatile, and basic — a park bench.

Perform the following bench-based workout two to three times in a row, three times a week. Be sure your bench is well built, on solid ground, can hold your weight, and isn’t rusty, since this can weaken its structure. On alternate days, walk for 30 to 45 minutes at a brisk pace.

Push-ups with a twist

Place your hands firmly on the bench and walk your feet back until you’re in a plank pose.

Keep your core engaged as you lower the chest down toward the bench for a push-up.

Once you complete your push-up, lift and rotate the right arm until your body is in a side plank pose. Hold for two counts then lower the arm back down.

Come down for another push-up and repeat on the opposite arm.

Continue this back-and-forth rotation for 20 total counts (10 per side).

Split squat

With your back facing the bench, take a large step forward.

Move your right foot behind you and position it toes down on the bench.

Keep your body weight in your left heel and slowly lower until your left knee is at a 90-degree angle. Hold for two counts then push through the front heel to return to the starting position.

Repeat 12 to 15 times, then switch legs.

Balance booster