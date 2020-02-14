The evidence so far points to the virus itself as the cause of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients, the infectious disease doctors agreed. To be sure of that, Schaffner said, “we need more clinical information and very careful observation.” There are no treatments for that virus, although there’s a rush to test drugs used for other viruses like HIV. Because pneumonia vaccines target bacteria, they would not prevent pneumonia caused by a virus. Antibiotics also would not be effective.