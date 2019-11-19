The single best thing you can do to protect yourself from flu is to get a flu shot, experts agree. The shot is only about 60% effective against getting sick but it does reduce symptoms if you do catch something, which means it is better at preventing hospitalizations and deaths. Even if you’re healthy and the flu is more of a nuisance than a serious threat, getting a shot can protect babies too young for inoculation and other people whose weakened immune systems prevent a strong response to the shot. That includes people with cancer and the elderly.