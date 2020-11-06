America has been a lot more divided on the social distancing front. Public health officials have strongly encouraged flu shots this year, and that may have had an effect. CVS said it has already given more shots than it did during the whole season last year. It is prepared to administer 18 million shots, twice last year’s total. Walgreen Co. said it has given 60% more flu shots this year than during the same period last year. Rite-Aid also has seen higher demand. Patient First, an urgent care provider, said demand for shots was two to three times higher than last year during the first two weeks vaccines were given. After that rush, it’s been about the same.