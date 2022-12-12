Only one in five Philadelphians received a flu vaccine so far this season, according to preliminary estimates from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

The flu made a roaring return this year after two seasons that were disrupted by COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Influenza cases continued to rise in the city in the end of November, far outpacing the peaks of either of the past two winters. The number of emergency department visits for flu-like illness are also much higher.

» READ MORE: Here are the Philadelphia health commissioner’s tips for a safer holiday gathering amid the ‘tripledemic’

There has been more flu activity in Pennsylvania this fall than in the past eight seasons, according to the state’s department of health. As of Dec 3, about 75,000 people across Pennsylvania had a laboratory confirmed influenza case and eight died so far this season.

One of the most important tools to curb influenza and prevent serious illness and death is the vaccine. Infectious disease specialists say that this year’s vaccine is well matched to the flu circulating in the community, but fewer people have gotten the shot compared to previous years.

Overall, just 21% of Philadelphians received the flu shot between Aug 1 and Nov 30. The group with the lowest vaccination rate is adults 19 to 64, only 17% of whom have been vaccinated. People age 65 and over are considered at higher risk for serious illness, but only a third got the shot.

Flu vaccination data is not subject to the reporting requirement of the COVID-19, which has to be reported 24 to 72 hours after a dose is administered, a spokesperson for the city’s department of health said. There might be November doses that aren’t included yet in this year’s number. In addition, shots administered at employee health clinics or through other campaigns may be missing.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole noted that flu vaccine uptake nationally is lagging compare to last year. She said the shot is important, especially for children and older adults.

“I would encourage everybody to get the flu shot,” she said.