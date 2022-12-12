Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole has some advice for keeping your holiday gatherings safe.

Don’t worry, it’s not a repeat of her advice from last year, when she recommended canceling indoor holiday parties. She just wants you to gather safely and responsibly.

“People are gonna want to see each other and they should see each other,” she said.

The pandemic is in a different phase than a year ago. COVID-19 case counts are half what they were this time last year and hospitalizations are down.

At the same time, cases and hospitalizations have been rising slowly in the Philadelphia area over the past few weeks. High rates of RSV and influenza — making for a so-called tridemic, when combined with COVID cases — are straining hospitals and leading to long emergency department wait times.

Here’s Bettigole’s advice for how to do that while minimizing the risk of spreading illness:

Get your flu shot and booster

There are still plenty of Philadelphians who did not get their flu shot or COVID-19 booster. Those vaccines are extremely important in preventing serious disease, especially for people older than 50, Bettigole said.

While flu season is in full swing, it’s never too late to get vaccinated.

Mask in stores, on public transit

Wearing a mask helps prevent respiratory infections, she said. With three viruses spreading around Philadelphia, people should wear a mask in crowded indoor places like stores or public transportation.

“It keeps us all safer,” she said.

Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky also recommended masking indoors and on public transit.

See vulnerable loved ones first

Bettigole noticed that people usually attend large holiday gatherings, such as an office party, leading up to Christmas and then have smaller family celebrations after, often with elderly relatives. That means that they share any virus they might have been exposed to with family members who could be at higher risk.

“Push those larger events after your family celebration, if you can,” she said.

Space out gatherings

Omicron has a relatively short incubation period, Bettigole said, so allowing for a few days between holiday parties can help reduce the risk of spread.

“[It’s] like a little prep time,” she said. “Even three or four days of being careful, wearing a mask, not going out to bars and parties before you see people who are vulnerable could make a difference.”

Test

Even if you spaced out gatherings, it is still a good idea to test, especially before seeing elderly relatives or a relative that might have a weakened immune system, she said.