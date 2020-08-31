Almost everyone over the age of six months is recommended to get the flu shot, according to the CDC. And this year, with coronavirus and flu symptoms often mirroring one another, and a health system already strained by the pandemic, it’s more encouraged than ever.
Doctors say it’s best to wait until September or October, since the effectiveness of the flu shot decreases over time. But it takes about two weeks for the vaccination to fully kick in, which means you don’t want to drag your feet until November.
What you should be doing right now? Planning where you’ll get your shot. Note: If you’re working from home, your office may not provide them this year, which means you’ll need to find an alternative. Fortunately there are plenty, with many free options if you have health insurance.
Here’s where to get vaccinated across the Philadelphia region, and how it’ll work.
Flu shots are offered in most doctor’s offices. According to the CDC, all Health Insurance Marketplace plans and most other private insurance plans must cover flu shots without charging a copayment or coinsurance. But some insurance plans only cover vaccines given by your doctor or at a limited set of locations. Consult your provider to find out where you’re eligible to get a shot and still be covered.
If your primary doctor is your best or most convenient option, call their office first to ask about vaccine availability, and if you don’t have insurance, pricing. Generally, you’ll need to schedule an appointment and will be in and out of the office fairly quickly.
Most urgent care centers offer walk-in flu shots. You can simply show up, and they’ll try to get you in and out of the office within an hour. Some urgent care centers, like Main Line Health, allow you to book a reservation online.
If you have insurance, you may have to pay a copay. You can call the customer service number on the back of your insurance card to find out. Others charge a flat fee, whether you have insurance or not. For example, a flu shot through Jefferson Health Urgent Care costs $30. Call your closest urgent care center to learn about your options.
Most pharmacies and drug stores offer walk-in flu shots. Major chains, like Rite Aid, CVS, Kroger, Walgreens, and Walmart offer online pharmacy finders, which allow you to find the closest options to you, and many show flu shot availability. Some, like Walgreens, Walmart, and Kroger, allow you to schedule appointments online.
For family-owned or neighborhood pharmacies, call ahead to see your options.
Pharmacy flu shots are free with most insurance plans. Without insurance, prices generally range between $30 to $80, depending on which vaccine you want (trivalent vs. quadrivalent). For example, at CVS, a seasonal vaccine is $39.99 and a high–dose vaccine (recommended for those 65 years and older) is $69.99, and at Rite Aid, a seasonal vaccine is $39.99 and a high–dose vaccine is $78.99.
Some grocery stores with pharmacies, like those at ACME and Giant, offer walk-in flu shots. You’ll find a few locations this year offering drive-up flu shots in parking lots. Giant, for example, says it’ll announce its drive-up locations on its website (giantfoodstores.com/pages/tgc-vaccines) by September 1.
Like at other pharmacies, flu shots are free with most insurance plans. If you don’t have insurance, prices vary and may be slightly higher than at a standalone pharmacy. At Giant pharmacies, a seasonal vaccine is $44 and a high–dose vaccine (recommended for those 65 years and older) is $82, and at ACME, a seasonal vaccine is $49 and a high–dose vaccine is $116.
Call ahead to check availability and pricing at your local grocery store pharmacy.
If you don’t have health insurance, the Department of Public Health provides flu shots at city health centers and community flu clinics. There currently aren’t any community flu clinics scheduled, but look to the city’s flu clinic calendar in October for updates, here.
To receive a flu shot at a community health center, you must be between the ages of 19 and 64 and show proof of Philadelphia residency (mail addressed to you, photo I.D., etc.). Community health centers accept walk-ins, and you can find a map with locations offering flu shots here. Community health centers charge a small fee, depending on family size and income.