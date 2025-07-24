The Foundation for Delaware County’s new president will be Michael Kellerman

The Foundation for Delaware County, headquartered in Media, has picked Michael Kellerman to be its next president, effective Oct. 1.

Kellerman will succeed Frances Sheehan, who is retiring after leading the foundation for more than eight years.

Kellerman comes to the foundation after most recently serving several nonprofits as interim executive director. The group includes the Philanthropy Network of Greater Philadelphia and WOAR – Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence.

“Michael brings a proven track record in nonprofit management and a deep commitment to Delaware County, where he has made his home,” Mike Magnavita, the foundation’s board chair, said in a news release Wednesday.

The leadership change comes after a tumultuous period for the foundation, which is the largest philanthropy in Delaware County.

The foundation was formed in 2016 with $55 million in proceeds from the sale of the nonprofit Crozer Keystone Health System to Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., a for-profit.

The purpose of the foundation is to promote the health and welfare of Delaware County residents.

When California-based Prospect filed for bankruptcy protection in January, it said it wanted to close Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital within weeks, unless a new operator could be found.

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy, the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office, and Prospect’s lawyers subsequently pressured the foundation to take money from its endowment to fund the hospitals’ losses and help keep the Crozer system open until a new operator could be found.

The foundation ultimately provided $20 million, but declined to turn over more money, citing its responsibility for about $30 million in lease obligations for buildings on the campus of Springfield Hospital, which closed in 2022.

Prospect shuttered Crozer-Chester and Taylor in late April and early May.

