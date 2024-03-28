Fox Chase Cancer Center is opening a Voorhees office

Fox Chase Cancer Center is opening its first New Jersey office in an effort to provide more convenient care to patients living across the Delaware River.

The new office, located at 502 Centennial Blvd. in Voorhees, opens April 8.

It will offer treatment for urological cancers, plastic and reconstructive surgery services, and radiation oncology consultations. The Voorhees office will also offer services for urological conditions, such as kidney stones, erectile dysfunction and urinary tract problems.

Fox Chase is one of two Philadelphia institutions designated as a comprehensive cancer center by the National Cancer Institute for its excellence in laboratory, clinical, behavioral, and population-based cancer research. Abramson Cancer Center at University of Pennsylvania is also among the 54 such institutes with the NCI’s highest distinction.

Fox Chase’s Philadelphia locations see about 14,000 new patients a year, 20% of whom live in New Jersey.

“We are very excited to now be able to offer care closer to home for these patients,” Robert Uzzo, president and CEO of Fox Chase, said in a statement.