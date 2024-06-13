Fox Chase Cancer Center receives $10.8 million gift from Philadelphia philanthropist’s estate

Fox Chase Cancer Center has received a $10.8 million donation to support pancreatic cancer services and research.

The donation comes from the estate of Concetta “Chet” Greenberg, a Philadelphia philanthropist who died shortly before her 100th birthday in 2021. Greenberg has donated a total of nearly $20 million to Fox Chase in honor of her late husband, Marvin, who died of pancreatic cancer.

The $10.8 million will support The Marvin and Concetta Greenberg Pancreatic Cancer Institute at Fox Chase, created in 2017 with another donation from Greenberg.

The institute brings together doctors who treat patients with pancreatic cancer, and researchers focused on early detection and innovative treatment options.

Fox Chase Cancer Center is one of three National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in Philadelphia.

Jefferson’s Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center was named a comprehensive cancer center, the NCI’s highest designation, in April.

Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center is also an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center.