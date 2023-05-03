Fox Chase and Temple are partnering on a new urologic institute

Fox Chase Cancer Center and Temple Health have launched a urology practice uniting at least 20 specialists at seven locations across the Philadelphia region.

The Fox Chase-Temple Urologic Institute melds Fox Chase’s cancer specialization with Temple’s general urology expertise to offer a full spectrum of urology services, including general urologic care, cancer treatment, and advanced surgical procedures. The initiative is intended to improve access to specialists and streamline care for patients who need treatment for both cancer and non-cancerous urologic issues.

Fox Chase is part of the Temple University Health System, but doctors typically work independently. The institute’s leaders envision a group of urologists that will work together to treat patients’ range of medical needs.

For instance, if a urologist treating a patient for a kidney stone discovers a tumor during an x-ray, they typically must refer the patient to another specialist. That can be stressful and time-consuming for patients.

“Half the frustration of patients is, once they’re in the system, seeing the right person,” said Jack Mydlo, the chair of Temple’s department of urology who is part of the new institute’s executive management team.

Having general urologists and cancer specialists within one institute will ease the transition for patients — and for doctors, who will have the benefit of being in close contact with the patient’s previous doctor, Mydlo said.

Doctors plan to meet biweekly to discuss patient cases and potential treatment options, an approach that other cancer doctors frequently use to seek second opinions or advise on complicated cases.

Offering urologic services in more locations will also help Fox Chase and Temple expand their public outreach to educate people about urologic cancers and prevention.

A closer connection with previously under-served communities could increase cancer screening, a tool doctors say is key to addressing rising rates of cancers among younger adults, said Alexander Kutikov, the chair of Fox Chase’s department of urology who is part of the new institute’s executive management team.

“One of the big priorities here is to extend expertise to the diverse population of Philadelphia, regardless of patient location,” he said.

The institute will operate at seven locations:

Temple University Hospital - Main Campus Fox Chase Cancer Center - Main Campus Fox Chase - East Norriton Temple Health - Center City Temple Health - Fort Washington Fox Chase - Huntingdon Pike Chestnut Hill Hospital

The group plans to expand to additional sites and possibly add more doctors in the coming months.