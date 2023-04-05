Gender-affirming health care is now protected in N.J. through a governor’s order

A governor’s order this week made New Jersey a safe haven for people seeking gender-affirming health care.

The order from Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, ensures access to health care that supports people whose gender identity doesn’t match the sex they were assigned at birth. This can include counseling, surgery, and hormone replacement therapy.

Trans and nonbinary people face a greater risk of suicide, depression, and addiction without gender-affirming care, according to the federal Department of Health and Human Services. When available to people who want it, gender-affirming care can help build self esteem and a greater quality of life.

» READ MORE: Voice therapy can help trans people sound like themselves and feel safer

Advertisement

The New Jersey order comes as state legislatures and governors across the country consider bans on gender-affirming health care.

Legislative bans in Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Utah affect 18,700 transgender youth, according to data gathered by UCLA’s Williams Institute, which researches laws and policies related to sexual orientation and gender identity. Executive actions have similarly been used in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, and Texas to limit access to gender-affirming care for 59,200 transgender youth, the institute stated.

“Across the nation, we are witnessing attacks led by certain states that seek to undermine the equality, dignity, and safety of the LGBTQIA+ community, especially transgender and nonbinary youth,” said Murphy in a statement.

A bill proposed in the current session of the New Jersey Assembly seeks to prohibit anyone under 18 from receiving hormone therapies or surgeries related to gender reassignment. Both the Pennsylvania House and Senate have passed bills to prevent trans women and girls from participating in women’s sports, but former Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the legislation.

Murphy’s order also prevents a patient or health care practitioner participating in gender-affirming care from being extradited to another state. State agencies are barred from cooperating with civil or criminal investigations in other states related to bans on gender-affirming care.