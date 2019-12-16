For many female surgeons, her story is familiar. They describe being passed over in favor of men who are no more competent. They introduce themselves to a patient, only to be told, “I was expecting a man.” They are asked about their plans for a family during residency interviews, while men are not. They are often paid less than men — female surgeons have an average salary of $183,829, over $80,000 less than the average salary of a male surgeon. They feel they have to work harder to prove to patients that they are just as capable, if not more, than male surgeons.