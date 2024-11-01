Link copied to clipboard
Nine months of inspections at Grand View Hospital: January to September
Inspectors visited four times to investigate potential problems at Grand View Hospital in Bucks County.
No problems were identified during on-site state inspections at Grand View Hospital in Sellersville in the first nine months of the year.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Apr. 5: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
May 24: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Jun. 3: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Sept. 16: Inspectors visited for a special monitoring survey and found the hospital was in compliance.