GSK adding a biologics factory in Upper Merion as part of a $1.2 billion investment in the U.S.

GSK will add a flexible biologics factory to its Upper Merion location as part of a $1.2 billion investment in the U.S., the British pharma giant announced Wednesday during President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom.

The investment is part of a pledge to spend $30 billion in the U.S. over the next five years, as the Trump administration threatens to impose tariffs on pharmaceutical imports. AstraZeneca, Novartis, Roche, and Sanofi are among that overseas drugmakers that previously announced domestic investments in research development and manufacturing during Trump’s second term.

In a statement, GSK’s CEO Emma Walmsley described the new Montgomery County facility as a “next-gen biologics ‘flex’ factory powered by AI, advanced technologies and expert talent.”

The company did not say how much of the $1.2 billion would be spent at the local facility, which will produce treatments for respiratory diseases and cancer. Construction is expected to start next year.

The $1.2 billion also includes money for new AI and advanced digital technology capabilities at five manufacturing sites in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, and Montana, GSK said.

About a year ago, GSK announced an $800 million expansion of its Marietta, Pa., factory, where it makes vaccines and other medicines. The project, GSK’s largest investment in U.S. manufacturing up to that point, will double the size of the facility, GSK said.

GSK traces its roots in the Philadelphia area to Smith Kline & French, which merged with Glaxo Wellcome in 2000 to form GlaxoSmithKline. GSK has offices in the Cira Centre and Upper Providence, Montgomery County, in addition to its Upper Merion site.

Inquirer staff writer Joseph N. DiStefano contributed to this article.