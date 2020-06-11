In the new study, researchers tracked more than 26 million registered voters in California who were age 21 and older and hadn’t owned guns before October 2004 over a 12-year period. Out of that group, 676,425 — a little under 3% — became gun owners during the study period. Their suicide risk increased significantly, especially right after purchasing the gun, and remained elevated over the course of the study. Male gun owners had an eight times higher suicide risk than male non-owners, and female gun owners were 35 times more likely to die by suicide than female non-owners.