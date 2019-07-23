Hahnemann University Hospital remains open, but as the struggling hospital moves toward closing and the daily census dips toward single-digits, nearby medical centers are seeing an uptick in patients.
Temple University Hospital, three miles up Broad Street, has treated an additional 35 patients a day in its emergency department since Hahnemann stopped accepting critical care and trauma patients in July. Demand for Temple’s obstetrics and psychiatric services are also on the rise since cash-strapped Hahnemann filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late June and announced plans to close by early September.
Philadelphia hospital administrators have said they have the capacity to accommodate Hahnemann’s patients and are prepared for the influx. But a majority of the hospital’s patients come from some of the city’s poorest, sickest neighborhoods, which poses a challenge for Temple, one of the closest — and most easily accessible by subway — neighbors that will likely take a large share of Hahnemann’s patients.
“While we are planning for the additional volume that will come, we recognize that we have limited capacity due to our aging infrastructure and limited ability to invest in new equipment,” Marc Hurowitz, CEO of Temple Physicians, said at a public hearing of the House Democratic Policy Committee, held Monday in the Fox Chase neighborhood.
Pennsylvania’s Department of Health assigned a temporary manager to oversee an orderly, unit-by-unit wind-down of Hahnemann’s services. While the emergency department remains open to patients who can be treated and released, the hospital stopped admitting patients through the emergency department July 17.
The move has led to a precipitous drop in patients at Hahnemann, since the vast majority of hospital admissions came through the ED. On Monday, the 496-bed hospital had just a dozen patients, though the patient count continues to fluctuate daily, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania health department said.
Even with few patients to treat and many services shut down the state has not yet said when Hahnemann may cease operations entirely.
“While services are winding down at Hahnemann, the closure plan has not yet been accepted by DOH [Department of Health] or the Philadelphia Health Department. Our temporary manager remains on site to ensure that patients receiving care at the hospital continue to receive quality care and that supply needs are being met by the hospital owners,” April Hucheson, a spokesperson for the state health department, said in an email.
Hahnemann had 17,000 hospital admissions and 53,000 emergency department visits in 2017, according to state data.
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital, both within 1.5 miles of Hahnemann, are also expected to absorb many of the hospital’s patients.
The 35 additional daily emergency room patients at Temple represents a 15 percent increase from their average of 231 patients a day in fiscal 2018, according to Temple.
Jefferson is also seeing an additional 25-35 patients per day in its emergency department. Hospital admissions and demand for obstetric services have increased since Hahnemann’s maternity ward closed July 9. The hospital has upped staffing to handle additional patients, and has formed a task force to monitor increases in demand, said Gianna DeMedio, a spokesperson for Jefferson, in an email.
In his remarks Monday, Hurowitz said he is confident that Temple and the city’s other hospitals will be able to respond to patients’ needs, but implored lawmakers to “not expect us to operate below the safety-line.”
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley and city leaders are meeting regularly with the hospitals affected by Hahnemann’s closure, said James Garrow, a spokesperson for the city health department.
“While the City doesn’t have regulatory oversight of any hospital, nor can we compel any hospital to change their practices, we are working with each of the other hospitals together to make sure that every patient who is affected by the Hahnemann closure has a place to get care in the most frictionless way. As in everything, the devil is in the details, but we’re happy that the hospital community in Philadelphia has come together and is working to make sure that everyone is taken care of,” Garrow said in an email.