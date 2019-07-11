The hospital’s creditors want to shut down Hahnemann’s emergency department July 17 because it is losing money so rapidly, it will be harder to sell St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, a lawyer representing creditors said in court. Both hospitals are owned by Philadelphia Academic Health System and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late June. St. Christopher’s, which like Hahnemann serves many low-income patients, is profitable, and its owner wants to sell it to pay off Hahnemann’s debts.