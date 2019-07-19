Locked into service to a hospital with only 30 patients in its 496 beds, residents at Hahnemann University Hospital told a bankruptcy judge Friday that the collapse of the institution had thrown their education, careers and futures into limbo.
"The Hahnemann residents are not assets, and the attempt to sell our future and training is a deplorable act,” tested Raluca McCallum, one of 20 resident physicians in radiology who turned out for a hearing attended by nearly twice that many lawyers in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del.
Mark Manuti, a lawyer for Hahnemann’s main creditors, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross that the hospital wanted permission to release half of its residents from any ties on July 26 and the rest on Aug. 9. The historic Philadelphia hospital has announced that it will close its doors Sept. 6, though numerous services already have stopped.
A core sticking point is money — the federal subsidies paid to hospitals to defray the cost of training resident physicians. The federal government now pays an average of $100,000 per year per resident to provide that assistance in Pennsylvania, studies show.
Manuti said Hahnemann needs some time to compute the precise subsidies attached to each of its 580 residents and fellows. In almost all cases, the subsidies are the sweeteners that cause hospitals to hire residents, testimony made clear Friday.
Following decades of turbulence under multiple owners, Hahnemann faces extinction after chief executive Joel Freedman announced plans to close the 171-year-old institution.
Freedman, the specialist in turning around troubled hospitals who bought Hahnemann last year, filed for bankruptcy for Hahnemann on the last weekend of June. He said the facility was losing up to $5 million a month and simply couldn’t continue to operate in the red.
Though experts agree Philadelphia has a surplus of hospital beds, closure will eliminate 2,500 jobs and force its thousands of patients to seek care at other emergency rooms. Hahnemann’s ER is the first choice for many residents of low-income North Philadelphia communities south of Girard Avenue.
The closure has also scrambled the lives, educations and careers of more than 1,000 students enrolled at Drexel University medical school who train at the Center City facility, as well as the more than 500 residents learning and working there.
Tower Health has agreed to pay $7.5 million to acquire Hahnemann’s residency and fellowship slots. Residents would be guaranteed a spot at one of Tower’s six hospitals, the largest of which is the 716-bed Reading Hospital in Berks County, according to court documents. The system’s only Philadelphia property is the 148-bed Chestnut Hill Hospital.
But that’s not an attractive offer to many residents, who have been scrambling to get into other programs. One major issue is that the Tower system has accredited residency programs in only five of the 15 medical specialties available at Hahnemann.
Freedman’s venture capital firm also bought St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in the 2018 acquisition, buying it and Hahnemann for a total of $170 million. St. Christopher’s is in far better financial shape and is not closing; a consortium of four Philadelphia health care institutions is exploring making a bid for the North Philadelphia hospital.
Hahnemann, founded as a medical college in 1848, was named for Samuel Hahnemann, a German doctor who died in 1843 and is credited with founding homeopathic medicine, now viewed as without scientific merit.
Allegheny Health, Education, and Research Foundation acquired Hahnemann in 1993 as part of a rapid and misguided expansion that led in just five years to what was then the nation’s largest nonprofit health-care bankruptcy. In 1998, Tenet Healthcare Corp. bought Hahnemann and eight other Allegheny hospitals in the Philadelphia region but quickly scaled back, hanging on to just Hahnemann and St. Christopher’s.
Those two hospitals were then sold to Freedman’s operation.
With 36 percent of its revenue last year coming from Medicare and 29 percent from Medicaid, Hahnemann was unusually dependent on government money among Philadelphia hospitals, according to the latest figures from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council. Reimbursement from these programs are markedly lower than what private insurers pay.
In an April interview, Freedman said the financial problems of Hahnemann were much worse than he expected. His allies say he had tried hard to make a go of the hospital.
Philadelphia Mayor Kenney and Gov. Wolf are among those who have been scathing in their criticism, referring to “Joel Freedman and his team of venture capitalists" and accusing him, without evidence, of seeking bankruptcy “to protect the profits they extracted from the hospital and community.”
For months, Freedman had been warning of the potential closure and seeking financial help from government officials, commercial insurers, Drexel, and others to save the hospital, which lost money for 14 straight years under Tenet, the previous owner.