Fall is the perfect opportunity to make fitness fun for the whole family. And with a little creativity, you don’t have to go out of your gourd, or break the bank, to make exercise more exciting. It’s as simple as swapping a boring set of free weights with a Halloween-themed decoration such as a pumpkin.

When a plump pumpkin is used correctly, exercising with it can be just as effective at burning calories and building muscle as expensive gym equipment.

Try this 20-minute, pumpkin-inspired pump-up that’s no tricks and all treats. When picking your pumpkin, choose one with a thick, hearty stalk that won’t break. Your pumpkin should feel heavy enough to be a challenge by the last three reps of an exercise, but not too heavy that you struggle to lift it or maintain proper form throughout the circuit. As a precaution, wipe it off before your workout so it’s not slippery. Point the stalk side out to prevent poking yourself. Repeat this entire workout three times.

If you don’t have a pumpkin, you can perform this routine with a free weight, or any weighted object from your home, instead. Follow the same weight guidelines as above.

Jack-o’-jumps

Hold your pumpkin in front of the chest.

Simultaneously jump the feet out and elevate the pumpkin overhead.

Now jump the feet back together and lower the pumpkin to the chest. Repeat 20 times.

Hell-raisers

Start with your pumpkin overhead. The elbows are slightly bent with the hands aligned above the shoulders.

With your weight in your heels, hinge back at the hips to lower into a squat.

Push through the heels to stand and pull the right knee up while lowering the pumpkin to almost touch the knee. Squeeze the abs for two counts, then release. Now practice on the other leg. Continue this sequence for 20 total reps.

Night of the lunging dead