There’s not much research on how health worries change over the lifespan. Renée El-Gabalawy, a psychologist at the University of Manitoba, thinks medical definitions have stymied science. What used to be called hypochondriasis — the patient who was always going to the doctor when there was nothing wrong — did not include the many patients who had symptoms but were worrying too much about them. The medical terms used since 2013 are somatic symptom disorder, which includes people with real symptoms, and illness anxiety disorder, in which patients without unusual symptoms worry excessively about getting sick.