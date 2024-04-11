A first look at how IBX’s new health insurance competitors did on ACA exchange

Jefferson Health Plans signed up more than 9,500 insurance customers during its first year offering Obamacare plans on Pennie, Pennsylvania’s Affordable Care Act marketplace, state officials said this week.

Another newcomer to Southeastern Pennsylvania, Highmark, picked up close to 2,900 customers.

Independence Blue Cross retained its leading share, with 124,608 customers. That amounts to 82% of the overall market in the region. The Philadelphia company noted that the totals reported at the end of open enrollment period typically go down, particularly in the first quarter, because some customers don’t make payments.

IBX also said its numbers do not include additional people who enrolled in its individual health plans directly, rather than through the state’s exchange.

Overall, 151,349 people in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties signed up for individual plans through the state’s marketplace as of Jan. 19. That amounts to a 17% increase over last year.

Both Highmark and Jefferson said in emails that they were pleased with their results from Pennie’s open enrollment period.

Highmark, a Blue Cross Blue Shield company based in Pittsburgh, is the only insurer to offer Obamacare plans statewide. It is also competing this year with IBX for the first time in the sale of group plans to employers in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Thomas Jefferson University acquired control of the former Heath Partners Plans in 2021. The nonprofit insurer also sells Medicare Advantage plans. A desire to expand that business is a factor in Jefferson’s plan to acquire Lehigh Valley Health Network.

The end of the COVID-19 public health emergency last year contributed to the strong growth in Pennie’s open enrollment totals. State Medicaid agencies were required to resume verifying individuals’ qualifications for Medicaid.

The number of people with Medicaid in Southeastern Pennsylvania fell 12%, to 927,592 in February from 1,057,708 12 months earlier. Some of those people moved to Pennie plans, which can be heavily subsidized for lower-income individuals who don’t qualify for Medicaid.