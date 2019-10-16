“I couldn’t do without them. I tell everybody that. Once you get yourself used to it, you have to have them,” she said. She knows a lot of people at the center who need them. “A lot of them can’t financially afford it,” she said. Her most recent pair cost $3,500, and that was with a little help from her Medicare Advantage plan. An average set costs about $4,500, and they need to be replaced every five to seven years. Traditional Medicare does not cover hearing aids at all, an exclusion that surprises and upsets many seniors and their caregivers.