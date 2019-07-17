A 63-year-old East Kensington woman, who would only be identified by her middle name, Sue, thinks she knows what people would think of her home, and it’s a reason, she said, she’s made few friends. Single and disabled by depression, she has almost no family either. Things fill a void she’d prefer to fill with people, but she can only handle five to 10 minutes of cleaning a day before exhaustion sets in. The door to her two-story row home can open only part way. Much of the stuff is loose newspaper she wouldn’t mind parting with. But there also are some unusual flea market clothes and a stuffed Papa Smurf. “I’ve got to keep him,” she said. “He’s cute.”