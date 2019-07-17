Catherine Ayers, a rare researcher who focuses on older people who hoard, found that they are more likely to suffer from a particular deficit: problems with executive function — decision-making — that impair their ability to organize. She found that older hoarders couldn’t benefit from cognitive behavioral therapy, which targets disordered thinking patterns, until they developed better thinking skills. Her treatment program, known as Cognitive Rehabilitation and Exposure/Sorting Therapy (CREST) starts with teaching basic organizational skills that many of us take for granted, like using a calendar, dividing a big job into small parts or setting aside specific time each day for a task. Ayers, a psychologist who is section chief outpatient mental health clinics La Jolla at the VA San Diego Healthcare System, helps patients develop new habits, like sorting while watching Jeopardy. Her program is less focused on challenging beliefs than some treatments. In a randomized controlled trial, CREST reduced clutter by about 38 percent.