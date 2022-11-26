The most wonderful time of year can quickly become one of the most dangerous without some safety precautions in place. Many of us don’t realize it, but getting into the holiday spirit can take a toll on our health: Scaling ladders, hauling heavy objects and overindulging in a frenzy of festive food favorites.

Here are a few tips to keep your season merry and bright — and safe:

Lighten your load and lift it properly

If you’re traveling for the holidays, avoid back and neck pain by learning the correct way to lug your belongings. Consider swapping your duffle bag for a suitcase with wheels.

And if you’re storing it in an airplane’s overhead compartment, lift the right way:

Standing alongside your suitcase, bend at the knees — not the waist — and use your lower body strength to lift rather than tugging with your upper body.

Ask for help if it feels too heavy to lift safely.

Climb with caution

When stringing lights on a rooftop or tall tree, one poorly planned step can lead to a dangerous fall. Use proper equipment, such as a well-built ladder instead of a flimsy table or chair.

Pay attention to what you’re doing — it’s easy to get distracted while decorating for the holidays.

Pick a warm (or at least warmer) day with dry conditions to work on ladders outdoors on. Ladders should be equipped with slip resistant feet, especially since it’s hard to detect ice on even the sunniest of days. Don’t forget gloves with grips, warm socks and sneakers with a good tread.

Avoid leaning and reaching. Rather, move your ladder closer to your workspace so the hips remain between the rails and you’re always forward-facing.

When working near an entryway, inform those around you or post a note to ensure no doors swing open into your ladder.

Always keep both feet planted on the ladder at all times.

Don’t eat your heart out

Although it’s unlikely the occasional food and drink splurge will cause any serious bodily harm, a parade of holiday parties between Thanksgiving and New Year’s can easily wreak havoc on healthy habits.

In fact, a dangerous cardiac condition known as holiday heart syndrome — brought on by a dangerous combination of too much fatty, salty foods; excessive alcohol consumption and holiday-related stress — causes an annual spike in hospital visits this time of year.

We also tend to be more sedentary throughout this season, which can further tax our hearts. Practice portion control, drink water, aim for 30 minutes of cardio activity five days each week and incorporate nutritional meals between holiday events to preserve your health through the holidays.