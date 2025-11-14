Pa.’s new budget has financial help for Delco’s Riddle and Mercy Fitzgerald Hospitals

Pennsylvania’s new budget has $5 million in supplemental payments the two Delaware County Hospitals that have seen significant increases in patient volumes since Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital closed in the spring.

Main Line Health’s Riddle Hospital, near Media, is getting $3 million. The amount for Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic’s Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, in Darby, is $2 million, according to budget documents.

Main Line said in a statement Thursday that the money will help it maintain services in the county.

“Since Crozer’s shutdown in April, Riddle’s Emergency Department has experienced an unprecedented surge — 46% more patients than the same period last year, an increase of nearly 4,000 overall,“ the nonprofit said.

Main Line, which also owns Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, and Paoli Hospital, said it has seen 55,000 patients from the Crozer market — a 15% increase over the same time period last year. That figure includes 8,000 patients who went to a Main Line facility for the first time, the health system said.

Trinity Health did not respond to a request for comment.

Shuttered hospitals in limbo

While Riddle and Mercy Fitzgerald have scrambled to accommodate patients who used to rely on Crozer Health, efforts are underway to bring healthcare services back to at least Taylor Hospital in Ridley.

Local investors bought that facility in September for $1 million and are trying entice one of the region’s nonprofit health systems to bring it back as a hospital.

A group from New Jersey called Chariot Allaire Partners LLC has agreed to pay $10 million for the former Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, but has not disclosed its plans. That facility served as a key safety provider for a low-income area of Delaware County.

A partnership of Restorative Health Foundation and Syan Investments won an auction for Springfield Hospital for $3 million, but they do not have support from township officials.