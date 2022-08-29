If you sat outside to enjoy a summer Philly evening, odds are that you went back home with a few mosquito bites.

Those pesky bugs are not only annoying; they also carry disease such as West Nile virus. This year, a large number of mosquitoes in Philadelphia have tested positive for the virus — though so far, only one person contracted the illness. Even as the summer nears its end, mosquitoes aren’t going away overnight. The season for West Nile virus extends all the way through October.

The Inquirer asked a pest control professional, a biologist, and a pediatrician for their tips for preventing and treating mosquito bites.

Eliminate standing water

“Mosquitoes thrive in areas where there is standing water,” said E. Qadir Martin, the chief operating officer of Philly-based Alpha to Omega Termite & Pest Control.

Get rid of anything that can hold water — from soda bottle caps to discarded tires. Routinely empty water from flowerpots, pet water dishes, swimming pool covers, and cans. Empty wading pools and store on their side. Make sure that you clean clogged rain gutters.

Cut grass

Martin recommends keeping grass less than three inches. Taller grass is an excellent breeding ground for mosquitoes, he said.

Once you eliminate sources of standing water and keep grass cut to about three inches, most of the battle is won. “That’s the gist of it, no matter how complicated anyone wants to make it,” he said.

Bring out a fan

“Mosquitoes are really weak flyers,” said Matt Helwig, the West Nile virus program specialist at the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

That means a fan can go a long way to preventing mosquito bites when you are enjoying time on a porch, lawn, or backyard. They won’t be able to fly through the fan’s wind to reach you.

“When I’m sitting outside, I just have a fan available, and I won’t be bitten by mosquitoes,” Helwig said.

Wear long sleeves

Don’t miss out on a beautiful summer day just because you couldn’t entirely rid your yard of mosquitoes.

A long-sleeved shirt and pants are good protection against insect bites, especially during the times of day when mosquitoes are most active, Helwig said.

“The mosquitoes that are involved in West Nile virus transmission are most active at dusk for about two hours,” he said.

Apply repellent — on yourself and your kids

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using a repellent with one of these active ingredients:

DEET, Picaridin, IR3535

Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE)

Para-menthane-diol (PMD)

2-undecanone

Children under age 3 should not use products that include oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) or para-menthane-diol (PMD), according to the CDC.

Some parents are concerned about applying a chemical on their child, but DEET has been studied rigorously in children, said Jonathan Miller, a pediatrician and chief of primary care at Nemours Children’s Health in Delaware.

“The nice thing about it is not only that it is safe, but it really works to keep the bugs away,” he said pointing out that the substance also repels the ticks that transmit Lyme disease.

DEET products are safe for children who are at least 2 months old, Miller said. He recommends products with 10% to 30% DEET. If the repellent comes in spray form, he says, avoid spraying the hands of kids, who might put it in their eyes or mouth.

Parents shouldn’t be concerned about getting a professional to treat their yard or lawn with either natural or chemical substances to prevent mosquitoes, Miller said. There is some period after the treatment that children and pets should keep away, and he recommends asking the professionals how long.

“The benefit of preventing tick and mosquito bites to your family outweighs any sort of minimal risk that may come with those things,” he said.

Don’t scratch

Despite your best efforts, chances are you’ll get bitten eventually. Treat those inevitable mosquito bites rather than scratching, which can lead to infections.

Try applying a cold compress right after the bite to reduce swelling. Calamine lotion, baking soda paste, or 0.5% or 1% hydrocortisone cream can help relieve discomfort. An antihistamine, such as cetirizine, fexofenadine, or loratadine, may also help.

Allergic reactions from mosquito or insect bites are rare, but look out for hives, swelling, or any trouble breathing — especially in children. These are signs to call 911 or go to the doctor. If a bite doesn’t improve, new redness develops, or the area seems infected, contact your primary-care doctor.