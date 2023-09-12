Independence Blue Cross spent $3.3 million in 2022 to influence health insurance and health care laws in Pa.

Independence Blue Cross and a majority-owned Medicaid insurer led the state last year in Harrisburg lobbying expenditures, with combined spending of $3.3 million, according to a report by LittleSis, a nonprofit that describes itself as a grassroots watchdog group.

Independence in a statement suggested that its lobbying spending is not slowing this year.

“In 2023 alone, Independence is tracking over 300 bills at the state level affecting access and affordability, while also working with the Biden administration and Congress in Washington, who are focused on a number of health reforms critical to our members,” Independence said.

“Sharing information with legislators and regulators and making sure we all fully understand the implications of policy decisions plays a critical role in advocating for our customers and members,” the statement continued.

Advertisement

The LittleSis report, published Sept. 6, showed a strong health care presence in the top five spenders on state lobbying.

The Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania was second with $2 million in spending. That group represents some health insurers, but its membership is dominated by life insurers and property and casualty insurers.

The fifth biggest spender was the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, which represents more than 250 hospitals, health systems, and physician groups in the state. Its total was $1.6 million, according to data from the Pennsylvania State Lobbying Directory.

Also in the top five were the American Petroleum Institute, with a $1.8 million tab, and Pace-O-Matic, which spent $1.7 million in efforts to ensure that it can continue to operate video games that pay cash prizes, a regulatory gray area.

A separate Inquirer review of the lobbying data found that Independence’s Medicaid subsidiary, AmeriHealth Caritas, accounted for $536,354 of its $3.28 million total. AmeriHealth Caritas is the state’s largest Medicaid insurer, and one of the largest nationally. More than 1 million people are enrolled in its plans, for a market share of 35% in Pennsylvania.

Other health insurers with lobbying expenditures last year included Capital Blue Cross ($527,511), Highmark ($487,864), Highmark Wholecare ($266,000), Pennsylvania Health & Wellness ($233,664), and UnitedHealth Group Inc. ($188,930). Geisinger Health, which has hospitals and health insurance, spent $956,246.

Independence said its lobbying efforts have focused on the integration of physical and behavioral health care, drug pricing, increasing resources for better maternal health outcomes, surprise billing, and health equity.

» READ MORE: Want to share some thoughts about what you just read? Please fill out this survey