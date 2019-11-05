I have dedicated my career to working with Philadelphia families who are underserved by the educational, medical and political institutions that are supposed to help them. At our pediatric clinic in North Philadelphia, most of my patients are children of color. More than 90% of our families rely on Medicaid. Many reside in neighborhoods so deeply impacted by structural inequalities, average life expectancy is as much as 20 years less than that of more affluent areas. Every day, I am in awe of the beauty and resiliency of the families we care for, and the richness of lives that belie and defy any statistics.