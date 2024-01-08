Independence Health Group has named Kelly A. Munson CEO of AmeriHealth Caritas, a subsidiary based in Newtown Square that is among the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care companies.

Munson, most recently president of Aetna’s Medicaid business, starts Feb. 1 and succeeds Paul Tufano, who left in September. Independence Health Group is also the parent company of Independence Blue Cross, the largest health insurer in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity, not just because of the mission-driven focus of the organization but also because of the focus on community and the focus on all of those things that affect health,” Munson said in an interview Monday.

The Medicaid market is in flux now as the federal government is requiring states to reevaluate whether people with the government insurance for low-income individuals and families still qualify for the program. Those regular checks had been suspended during the pandemic.

In Pennsylvania, the number of people with Medicaid insurance covering physical health has fallen by 11%, to 2.7 million in November from 3 million in March, just before redeterminations started. AmeriHealth Caritas, which has the largest market share in the state, saw the same percentage decline in its enrollment.

Veteran health executive tackles Medicaid challenges

Munson, 52, said her priorities will be helping people who still qualify for Medicaid but were disqualified for a procedural reason, such as not filling out paperwork to regain coverage; increasing access to care through options such as telehealth; and expanding AmeriHealth Caritas to other states.

A veteran Medicaid executive, Munson headed Aetna’s Medicaid business from February 2021 to August 2023. Before that, she spent 14 years at WellCare Health Plans, rising through the ranks before her four years as president of the company’s Medicaid business. Her tenure there ended after Centene acquired WellCare in 2020.

Munson lives in Florida, but will relocate to the Philadelphia area.

AmeriHealth Caritas, which Independence owns jointly with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, has in recent years accounted for virtually all of Independence’s revenue growth. It comprised $20.2 billion of Independence’s $27.4 billion in revenue in 2022. Results for 2023 are not yet available.

AmeriHealth Caritas has 5 million members in 13 states and Washington, D.C., and accounts for 9,500 of Independence’s 14,000 employees.

Gregory E. Deavens, CEO of Independence and board chair for AmeriHealth Caritas, said he is excited to have an executive of Munson’s caliber joining the company.

“I am inspired by her passion for the individuals and families we serve along with our state partners; and her sense of urgency for addressing health inequities and access issues for historically underserved communities,” he said.