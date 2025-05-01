Here’s how Philadelphia-area hospitals fared in Leapfrog’s latest safety report card

Eight Philadelphia-area hospitals owned by Jefferson Health and Virtua Health improved their ratings in the latest report card from a leading hospital safety watchdog.

Leapfrog releases safety ratings for some 3,000 hospitals nationally twice a year. The nonprofit grades hospitals on 22 safety metrics, such as infection rates and preventable errors, that are reported by the hospitals to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Another seven safety indicators come from Leapfrog’s own survey that hospitals voluntarily complete. Spring ratings include data from 2021 to 2024.

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital all earned A grades from Leapfrog for spring 2025, up from B grades.

Jefferson’s Lansdale and Bucks hospitals received B ratings, up from C grades in the fall.

“Jefferson Health is rooted in a belief that compassionate, high-quality care should be readily accessible to all,” Baligh R. Yehia, president of Jefferson Health, said in a statement. “This recognition underscores our daily commitment to improving patient lives and ensuring their safety.”

Virtua’s Mount Holly and Willingboro hospitals also earned B ratings, up one letter grade. Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital improved its grade from B in the fall to A for spring 2025.

Leapfrog rated a total of 41 hospitals in Philadelphia and the surrounding New Jersey and Pennsylvania counties. Nineteen received an A grade, up from 17 in the fall.

D grades at three hospitals

Three Philadelphia-area hospitals received D grades.

Chestnut Hill Hospital, which is owned by Temple Health, was downgraded from a C to a D. The grade reflects an increase in some hospital-acquired infections and complications. The hospital’s report card shows an increase in hospital-acquired infections reported to CMS, such as catheter-associated urinary tract infections, staph infections, and C. diff, a bacteria that can cause infections in the colon.

Temple said that Chestnut Hill’s grade does not reflect changes that the health system made after acquiring the hospital from Tower Health in 2023. The hospital was also briefly unable to report complete data as it transitioned from Tower’s IT system to Temple’s, said Jennifer Reardon, a spokesperson for Temple.

“With the transition now complete and the Temple quality program fully established at Chestnut Hill Hospital, we expect future Leapfrog results to align more closely with our current performance,” she said in a statement.

Temple’s main hospital and Jeannes campus both earned A grades.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital have received D grades from Leapfrog for the past six rating cycles. The Delaware County hospitals, owned by for-profit Prospect Medical Holdings, are in the process of being shut down under Prospect’s bankruptcy proceedings.

» READ MORE: Crozer Health’s closure begins with emergency departments off-limits to ambulances

Penn Medicine’s hospitals maintained their C ratings. The health system’s hospitals were downgraded in the fall, when Leapfrog changed the way it calculates ratings for hospitals that do not share data with the organization.

Previously, hospitals that didn’t provide their own data were assigned a score based on the average response from other hospitals in the area. Now, hospitals that do not respond to Leapfrog’s survey are assigned the lowest rating for those categories.

Find out how your hospital fared: