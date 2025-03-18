Jefferson Health president Baligh Yehia adds Lehigh Valley Health to his responsibilities

Thomas Jefferson University has expanded the responsibilities of Jefferson Health president Baligh Yehia to include the Lehigh Valley Health Network, which Jefferson acquired last August, as part of an effort to integrate the two hospital systems.

Brian Nester, former CEO of Lehigh Valley Health, oversaw the legacy Lehigh system during the first seven months of Jefferson’s ownership. Under the new leadership structure, Nester will retain his title as Jefferson’s chief operating officer, with systemwide leadership over Jefferson’s insurance arm, facilities, and information systems, and technology.

Additionally, Jefferson named Annette White chief administrative officer with responsibility for human resources and real estate. White had been chief administrative and legal officer at Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Jefferson executive Mark Whalen’s title has changed to chief strategy and transformation officer from chief strategy, administrative, integration officer.

The changes are effective immediately, Jefferson said.

“These leadership updates mark an important milestone in our integration journey as we create a stronger foundation for growth, innovation, and excellent patient care,” Joseph G. Cacchione, Thomas Jefferson University CEO, said in a statement. “This positions us to better serve our communities today and well into the future.”

In another top management change recently, Thomas Marchozzi, who had been Lehigh Valley’s chief financial officer, assumed that role for all of Jefferson on an interim basis after the abrupt departure of John Mordach from that position last month after less than two years.

Jefferson’s acquisition of Lehigh Valley Health created a giant health system with $14 billion in annual revenue, 65,000 employees, and 32 hospitals, including two micro-hospitals and two join venture orthopedic hospitals. Jefferson’s hospitals now stretch from South Jersey to the Scranton area of northeastern Pennsylvania.