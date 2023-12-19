A timeline of Jefferson’s acquisitions since 2015

Thomas Jefferson University has made seven major acquisitions since the old Jefferson Health System — which spanned Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Main Line Health, and Magee Rehabilitation Hospital — split in 2014 under former university president and health system CEO Stephen K. Klasko.

Jefferson was left at the time with three hospitals in Philadelphia: its flagship Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City, neighboring Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience, and Methodist Hospital in South Philadelphia.

The following timeline details Jefferson’s expansion through the plan announced Tuesday to acquire Lehigh Valley Health. This would turn Jefferson into a 30-hospital system running into northeastern Pennsylvania, ranking among the nation’s 20 largest nonprofit health systems by number of hospitals.

Smaller deals not included in the list include the purchases of controlling interests in Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital in Bensalem in 2016 and Physicians Care Surgical Hospital in Royersford in 2017.