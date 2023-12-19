A timeline of Jefferson’s acquisitions since 2015
Jefferson has completed seven major acquisitions since 2015, and now has another in the works with Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Thomas Jefferson University has made seven major acquisitions since the old Jefferson Health System — which spanned Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Main Line Health, and Magee Rehabilitation Hospital — split in 2014 under former university president and health system CEO Stephen K. Klasko.
Jefferson was left at the time with three hospitals in Philadelphia: its flagship Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City, neighboring Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience, and Methodist Hospital in South Philadelphia.
The following timeline details Jefferson’s expansion through the plan announced Tuesday to acquire Lehigh Valley Health. This would turn Jefferson into a 30-hospital system running into northeastern Pennsylvania, ranking among the nation’s 20 largest nonprofit health systems by number of hospitals.
2015: The acquisition of Abington Health added hospitals in Abington and Lansdale.
2016: Jefferson competed its acquisition of Aria Health’s three hospitals, bringing its total revenue to $4.5 billion.
2017: Outside of health care, Jefferson acquired Philadelphia University, in East Falls.
2017: The acquisition of Kennedy Health System’s three hospitals took Jefferson into New Jersey.
2018: Jefferson brought Magee Rehab back into the fold with the acquisition of the Center City rehabilitation hospitals.
2021: Jefferson reached an agreement in 2018 to acquire Einstein Healthcare Network, which had four hospitals, but didn’t complete the deal until after it won an antitrust case brought by the Federal Trade Commission.
2021: Jefferson paid Temple University Health System about $300 million for the 50% of Health Partners Plans that it didn’t already own. Aria and Einstein had each owned 25% of the nonprofit Medicare and Medicaid insurer.
2023: Jefferson announces a preliminary agreement to acquire Lehigh Valley Health Network, which would give it 30 hospitals in eastern Pennsylvania.
Smaller deals not included in the list include the purchases of controlling interests in Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital in Bensalem in 2016 and Physicians Care Surgical Hospital in Royersford in 2017.