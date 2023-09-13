Jefferson Health has hired Aaron Chang as president of its New Jersey hospitals

Jefferson Health announced Tuesday that it hired Aaron Chang, a hospital executive from New York, as president of its three South Jersey hospitals in Cherry Hill, Stratford, and Washington Towership.

In New York, Chang works for Catholic Health, a nonprofit, managing Sisters of Charity Hospital. The hospital has two campuses and is licensed for 521 beds, according to theAmerican Hospital Directory.

He starts Oct. 16, Jefferson said.

“Aaron is a talented leader whose expertise will help guide the delivery of Jefferson Health’s world-class health care in New Jersey,” said Jefferson Health’s president, Baligh Yehia, said in a news release.

Jefferson’s New Jersey hospitals have 596 licensed beds.

The interim president of those hospitals is Brian Sweeney, who is also president of what Jefferson calls its north region. That region includes Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Abington Hospital, Bucks Hospital, Frankford Hospital, Lansdale Hospital, and Torresdale Hospital.