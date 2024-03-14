Federal judge rules in favor of Jefferson, tossing out $15 million jury verdict for former Rothman surgeon

A federal judge voided a $15 million jury award to former Rothman Orthopaedic Institute surgeon John Abraham on Thursday and ordered a new trial at the request of Thomas Jefferson University in a nationally watched gender discrimination case.

U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson reversed the jury’s decision in December that Jefferson conducted a gender-biased investigation into a former medical resident’s allegations that Abraham raped her during a pool party at his Main Line home, causing him to lose his financial contract with Rothman.

Prior to Baylson’s ruling, the multimillion-dollar award had been the largest-ever verdict under a federal law, known as Title IX, prohibiting sex discrimination at schools that receive federal funding.

» READ MORE: The $15 million jury award to a male former Rothman surgeon against Jefferson in a sex discrimination case is the largest ever

Advertisement

Abraham’s case stemmed from a June 2018 party he hosted at his Gladwyne home for Jefferson’s orthopedic medical residents and hospital staff. A second-year female medical resident said she woke up in his bed covered in bruises, and accused him of raping her while she was intoxicated.

Abraham accused her of forcing herself on him after she plied him with alcohol. Both said they were too drunk to consent. (However, Jefferson, in arguing for a new trial, pointed to a statement that Abraham had provided to Rothman, which conducted its own investigation, in which Abraham said he was not drunk.)

Jefferson had paid a private law firm about $97,000 to investigate the alleged sexual assault, and the resulting 58-page report drew no conclusion on whether a rape occurred.

Zoe Gingold, Jefferson’s then-Title IX coordinator, decided there was enough evidence against Abraham to merit a hearing. But leaders at Jefferson and Rothman quietly brokered his resignation in exchange for closing the case without a hearing.

Rothman and Jefferson are separate entities, but many of Rothman’s partners hold prominent university positions and train Jefferson’s orthopedic residents.

`Not an unwilling participant’

In June 2020, Abraham sued Jefferson in federal court, claiming the university only investigated the medical resident’s allegations and failed to investigate his accusations against her.

Over a five-day trial in December 2023, Abraham testified for hours, at times crying. He told jurors that Jefferson and Rothman’s leaders warned him that he stood no chance at a Title IX hearing — no one would believe that a woman forced her male superior to have sex.

The multimillion-dollar award came after a jury of five women and three men found Jefferson liable on two counts: The university violated Title IX and Jefferson’s actions caused Abraham to lose his financial contract with Rothman, where he had been a partner with a faculty appointment at the university.

But in an 120-page opinion released on Thursday, Baylson granted Jefferson a new trial on the Title IX-related jury verdict and overturned the jury’s finding that Jefferson interfered with Abraham’s financial contract with Rothman.

Baylson pointed to inconsistencies in Abraham’s testimony, writing, “he stated multiple times that his sexual relationship with a resident was a ‘mistake,’ thus suggesting that he was not an unwilling participant in the sexual encounter.” Baylson added that Abraham’s testimony about his sexual encounter with the resident on the morning after the party “does not suggest that he was the victim of sexual misconduct.”

Neither Jefferson nor Abraham’s lawyers immediately provided comment.