Six months of safety inspections at Jefferson’s Torresdale, Frankford and Bucks hospitals: February to July
No problems were found at the former Aria hospitals owned by Jefferson Health.
No problems were identified during on-site inspections by state health officials at three Jefferson Health hospitals in northeastern Philadelphia and Bucks counties.
Three former Aria Health hospitals that Jefferson acquired in 2016 — Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital in Philadelphia, and Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne — operate under a shared license. Reports do not specify which campus inspectors visited.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Mar. 25: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
Mar. 25: Inspectors followed up on a previous citation regarding protocol for triaging patients in the emergency department and found the hospital was in compliance.
July 23: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.