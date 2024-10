Six months of safety inspections at Jefferson’s Torresdale, Frankford and Bucks hospitals: February to July

Jefferson's Torresdale, Frankford and Bucks hospitals operate under a shared license. Read more

No problems were identified during on-site inspections by state health officials at three Jefferson Health hospitals in northeastern Philadelphia and Bucks counties.

Three former Aria Health hospitals that Jefferson acquired in 2016 — Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital in Philadelphia, and Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne — operate under a shared license. Reports do not specify which campus inspectors visited.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details: