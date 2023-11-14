Jefferson Health to share data with VA to improve veterans’ health outcomes

Jefferson Health has partnered with the Veterans Administration to share data in an effort to improve health care for patients with a military background.

The goal is for physicians at Jefferson to identify patients who are veterans and might benefit from health programs at the VA — and for VA physicians to understand the care their patients may have received at other health institutions. Jefferson is one of 13 health systems in the country participating in the data-sharing program, which officials at the VA hope to expand eventually around the country.

The data-sharing program is expected to be fully operational within 12 to 18 months. The VA and participating health systems aim to develop a mechanism that will allow health systems to use the VA’s master list of veterans to confirm whether a patient has a military background. The program would also securely share data about the care received by veterans at participating health systems and the VA.

“If someone ends up at one of our facilities or ends up at the VA, this is a way to make sure they have access to their full health information,” Jefferson president Baligh Yehia said. “It could lead to reduced costs — patients won’t have to repeat a test or a study — and it helps us better understand our patient population.”

Meg Marshall, the director of informatics regulatory policy at the VA, credited Jefferson for its support of veterans’ health care. “They were absolutely one of the first to raise their hand [to participate in the data-sharing program].”

‘Seamless connection’ between health systems

Many veterans don’t get their regular health care from the VA, and some might be unaware that they’re eligible for certain medical programs.

In particular, the 2022 Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, expanded benefits for military veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Patients receiving care from private clinics might not know that they’re eligible for VA assistance if they develop lung cancer or another condition linked to exposure to toxic waste, Marshall said.

Under the new data-sharing program, a physician at Jefferson could learn about a patient’s military status at a checkup and refer them to care at the VA.

“The very first step is letting the provider know the person in front of them is a veteran,” Marshall said. “The system could pop up an alert that there’s a veteran with [a condition linked to toxic waste exposure] and offer to contact the VA. The more pieces of data we have in front of the provider at the time they’re providing care, the more valuable it is for the discussion.”

Physicians could also connect patients to food, housing resources, and other care from the VA once they know a person’s military status, Marshall said.

Jefferson is committed to providing “seamless connection” between both health systems, said Yehia, who previously worked as the first deputy undersecretary for community care at the VA.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to find ways to serve people that have courageously served our country,” he said.