While combustible cigarette smoking rates have declined, nicotine vaping rates more than doubled among high schoolers between 2017 and 2019, with about a third of high school seniors reporting that they have vaped within the last 30 days, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse’s 2019 Monitoring the Future Survey. The annual report surveys 42,500 students in grades eight, 10 and 12 at 400 public and private schools across the country.