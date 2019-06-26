At the beginning of the program, parents attend a workshop to learn about healthy food choices and proper portion sizes and to get tips on how to make changes in the kitchen to help kids choose more nutritional foods. They also learn do’s — encouraging new foods — and don’ts — food bribes or rewards — of healthy eating habits and how to put it all into practice at home. The family then participates in six at-home video conference sessions. (Participants are compensated $30 if they complete the study.)