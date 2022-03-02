Masks are staying on at the Kimmel Center for now. Philadelphia’s largest arts center is keeping in place its current protocols requiring face masks and proof of vaccination status along with identification, even as the city drops its mandate.

That decision is based on regular surveys monitoring audience attitudes about safety, as well as the fact that many patrons have already bought tickets with the current protocols in mind, said Kimmel spokesperson Leslie Patterson-Tyler.

The policy applies to all of the halls owned or operated by the Kimmel, including Verizon Hall, the Perelman Theater, Academy of Music and Merriam Theater, as well as to the audiences of the resident companies performing there, which include the Philadelphia Orchestra, Philly Pops, Philadelphia Ballet and Philadanco.

For now, the plan is to retain current protocols through March 31. The arts center’s leadership will revisit the question of safety policies in a few weeks, Patterson-Tyler said.