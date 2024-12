Nine months of inspections at Lankenau Medical Center: February to October

Lankenau Medical Center in Montgomery County is part of Main Line Health Read more

Lankenau Medical Center was cited by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for failing to report a suspected case of child sexual assault.

The May incident, first reported by The Inquirer in August, was one of six times state health inspectors visited the hospital, which is owned by Main Line Health, to investigate potential safety problems between February and October.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details: