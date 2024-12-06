Nine months of inspections at Lankenau Medical Center: February to October
The Main Line Health hospital was cited for failing to report suspected child abuse.
Lankenau Medical Center was cited by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for failing to report a suspected case of child sexual assault.
The May incident, first reported by The Inquirer in August, was one of six times state health inspectors visited the hospital, which is owned by Main Line Health, to investigate potential safety problems between February and October.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Feb. 1: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
May 23: Inspectors visited for a special monitoring survey and found the hospital was in compliance.
May 23: Inspectors cited the hospital for failing to report that a girl who had been sexually and physically assaulted by three people came to Lankenau for medical attention. Health-care workers are among the professionals considered “mandated reporters” under Pennsylvania law, meaning they are required to report to the Department of Human Services any time they suspect abuse against a patient who is under age 18. The hospital retrained staff on mandatory reporting requirements and agreed to monitor cases for compliance.
Jun. 6: Inspectors visited for a special monitoring survey that lasted until Jun. 25 and found the hospital was in compliance.
Aug. 20: Inspectors followed up on the May citation for failing to report child abuse and found the hospital was in compliance.
Sept. 25: Inspectors visited the hospital’s Exton infusion center for a special monitoring survey and found the facility was in compliance.